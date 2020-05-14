US National Security Adviser Urges N. Korea to Abandon Nukes

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Sunday that North Korea has to abandon its nuclear program if it wants to have a "great economy."O'Brien made the remarks in an interview with CBS News, when asked about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un holding a key military meeting on bolstering the country's nuclear deterrence.The security adviser said that the U.S. has managed to avoid a conflict with North Korea over the last three and a half years and President Donald Trump has engaged in some excellent personal diplomacy with Kim.However, he added that if North Korea wants to reenter the world and have a great economy, it will have to give up its nuclear program. The security adviser then said the U.S. will keep an eye on developments in the North.The North's official Korean Central News Agency reported on Sunday that Kim presided over a session of the Workers' Party's Central Military Commission to discuss new policies on further increasing nuclear war deterrence.