Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Inter-Korea

US National Security Adviser Urges N. Korea to Abandon Nukes

Write: 2020-05-25 09:40:49Update: 2020-05-25 10:54:53

US National Security Adviser Urges N. Korea to Abandon Nukes

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Sunday that North Korea has to abandon its nuclear program if it wants to have a "great economy."

O'Brien made the remarks in an interview with CBS News, when asked about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un holding a key military meeting on bolstering the country's nuclear deterrence.

The security adviser said that the U.S. has managed to avoid a conflict with North Korea over the last three and a half years and President Donald Trump has engaged in some excellent personal diplomacy with Kim. 

However, he added that if North Korea wants to reenter the world and have a great economy, it will have to give up its nuclear program. The security adviser then said the U.S. will keep an eye on developments in the North.
 
The North's official Korean Central News Agency reported on Sunday that Kim presided over a session of the Workers' Party's Central Military Commission to discuss new policies on further increasing nuclear war deterrence.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >