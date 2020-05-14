Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Some 30,000 S. Koreans Return Home from Abroad amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Write: 2020-05-25 09:58:37Update: 2020-05-25 11:15:50

Some 30,000 S. Koreans Return Home from Abroad amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said on Sunday that about 30-thousand South Koreans have returned home from abroad since late January amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presidential spokesperson Yoon Jae-kwan said in a press briefing that as of Friday, 30-thousand-174 South Koreans had returned from 103 countries.

Yoon said the government has used all possible diplomatic routes to support the safe return of South Koreans from around the world amid the outbreak. 

The spokesperson said about 17-hundred South Koreans returned on chartered flights, while some 15-thousand-800 returned home on temporary flights offered by commercial airlines. He added some 770 South Koreans returned home from 48 countries using temporary flights arranged by foreign governments. 
 
Yoon also said that the number of Japanese nationals who returned home using flights arranged by the Seoul government reached 250 from 13 countries. Meanwhile, some 100 South Koreans returned home from 13 countries using flights arranged by Tokyo.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >