South Korea has reported fewer than 20 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in four days.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said on Monday that 16 people were confirmed with the infectious disease in the past 24 hours as of 12 a.m., bringing the national tally to 11-thousand-206.The daily increase in cases dipped to 12 on Thursday from 32 a day before that, but rebounded to 20 on Friday, 23 on Saturday and 25 on Sunday.Of the latest patients, 13 were domestic transmissions while the remaining three were imported from overseas, including one detected at an airport checkpoint.The virus-related death toll rose by one to 267.