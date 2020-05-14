Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Gov't Mulls Tightening Rules on Wearing Masks on Public Transit

Write: 2020-05-25 10:36:13Update: 2020-05-25 11:17:08

Gov't Mulls Tightening Rules on Wearing Masks on Public Transit

Photo : YONHAP News

Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo says the government will seek  to tighten regulations on wearing masks when using public transportation, stressing it is the most important rule in containing COVID-19. 

During a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Monday, Park said the government will seek to not only make it mandatory to wear masks on public transit, but to restrict passengers if they are not wearing them. 

His remarks come as Seoul, Incheon and Daegu have issued an administrative order that makes wearing masks mandatory when using public transportation or public facilities.  

The minister emphasized that each and every single person’s cooperation is key to blocking infections in communities from spreading to schools.  

Later this week, some two-point-four million students are set to go back to school, including first and second graders in elementary school and kindergartners.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >