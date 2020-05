Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has decided to share its experience in the fight against COVID-19 with members of the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA).The Ministry of Science and ICT said on Sunday that the government has decided to donate 300-thousand U.S. dollars to the UN nuclear watchdog to help its member nations battle the disease.The ministry added the Korea Institute of Radiological and Medical Sciences and the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute will also share their anti-virus efforts and technical expertise with IAEA member states.The government said the move comes after the IAEA asked some of its member nations to offer special donations for developing countries.The number of countries requesting IAEA assistance reached 119 as of May 11.