Photo : YONHAP News

Vice Unification Minister Suh Ho will visit Daeseong-dong inside the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) with officials from the Cultural Heritage Administration(CHA) on Tuesday.The visit to the village, which sit 400 meters from the Military Demarcation Line and a kilometer from the truce village of Panmunjeom, comes as the cultural agency seeks to inscribe the DMZ on the UNESCO World Heritage list.The Unification Ministry said Monday that Suh will learn about the cultural agency’s plan to conduct a fact-finding survey of the village as part of the inscription process and convey words of encouragement.The CHA is pushing for the UNESCO inscription as a follow-up to President Moon Jae-in's address at the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly last year.In that speech, Moon vowed to transform the DMZ dividing the two Koreas into an international peace zone.