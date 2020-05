Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's education chief on Monday urged schools to actively suggest supplementary measures to enhance quarantine.Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae made the call while visiting a middle school in Seoul ahead of its reopening this week, thanking teachers and school staff around the country for their quarantine preparations.After five delays of the spring semester due to COVID-19, third-year high school students returned to schools last Wednesday.Some two-point-37 million other students, including those in second-year high school, third-year middle school, first- and second-year elementary and kindergarten, are set to return this Wednesday.Most of the grades will rotate coming to school while carrying on with online remote learning.In response to concerns over air conditioning use in the summer aggravating the outbreak, Yoo said her ministry is seeking guidelines with health authorities.