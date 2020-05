Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's chief justice on Monday urged a consultative body of judges to shift focus toward making trials fairer, more transparent and people-centered.At a meeting of the committee of the country's representative judges who have advised courts on judicial reform, Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su called for creativity to introduce new systems and practices.Looking back over the past two years, Kim assessed that the advisory committee has helped lay the groundwork for a democratic judicial administration.Established in 2017 amid allegations of judicial power abuse under the previous Park Geun-hye government, the 117-member committee convenes twice annually.