Photo : YONHAP News

More than 230 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in connection to the club district in Seoul's Itaewon area.The disaster and safety countermeasures headquarters said as of 12:00 a.m. on Monday, an additional eight people were reported to have contracted the virus, raising the total number of related cases to 233.With more cases involving families, acquaintances and coworkers of those who had visited Itaewon, authorities assessed that the risk for chain transmission was on the rise.They, however, said the outbreak is within the country's quarantine capacity and that the current situation wouldn't require adjusting the "quarantine in everyday life" system.