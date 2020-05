Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will abolish a system of using resident registration numbers that reflect where the person resided at the time of his or her birth.The Interior Ministry said on Monday that related revisions, introduced for the first time since the number system was implemented in 1975, will take effect in October.The last six of the 13 numbers newly issued to residents will no longer have a connection to the region of birth, but be filled with random numbers.The first seven will continue to reflect the person's date of birth and gender.Officials expect the revised system to ease concerns over privacy issues and regional discrimination.