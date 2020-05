Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea plans to provide Bolivia with 550-thousand U.S. dollars in aid and other assistance to help the Latin American country deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.According to the Korea International Cooperation Agency(KOICA) on Sunday, the organization will also help Sucre set up and carry out national plans regarding the novel coronavirus.Under the measure to be made in cooperation with the Pan American Health Organization(PAHO), KOICA will also assist in drafting education programs for quarantine workers and help with systems to trace and manage patients.Seoul will also provide 10-thousand sets of personal protective equipment and 12-thousand coronavirus testing kits to the country.