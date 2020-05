Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon has expressed his intent to thoroughly investigate an advocacy group for victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery if the group is found to have inadequately handled financial support provided by the city.In an interview with a local TV program on channel MBC Monday, the mayor denied claims that the city abandoned its duty to oversee the provided funds.He said the city government grants various subsidies to nonprofit organizations and assists in their operation. Such aid is carried out in accordance with legal procedure.The group called the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan has been under fire in recent days over the use of its donations.Allegations include the failure to document financial aid it received from Seoul City and donations from the mayor in its accounting records.