Photo : YONHAP News

A survey showed that more than half of South Koreans support having civic groups undergo audits by external agencies to ensure transparency in their accounting.In a RealMeter survey conducted on Friday, 53-point-two percent of respondents said it should be mandatory for civic groups to be subject to regular external audits.Over 21 percent said the government should directly oversee such groups’ affairs while 15-point-eight percent said NGOs should create a joint organization to monitor one another.Just over four percent said it should be left to the groups themselves.The survey commissioned by local broadcaster YTN polled 500 men and women aged 18 and older nationwide. It has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus four-point-four percentage points.