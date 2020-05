Photo : YONHAP News

A group of South Koreans living in East Timor are heading home on a special chartered plane amid the COVID-19 outbreak.The South Korean Embassy in the Southeast Asian country said a Pan Pacific Airlines flight carrying 50 people, including 10 South Koreans, left the capital city of Dili at 1 p.m. on Monday.With 35 Filipinos, four Japanese and one American also on board, the plane was scheduled to arrive in Manila later in the day. The South Koreans will then transfer to a Korean Air flight on Monday night and arrive in Incheon International Airport on Tuesday morning.East Timor has been in a national lockdown since late March to contain the spread of the virus.