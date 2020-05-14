Moon: S. Korea Can Manage Current COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says South Korea's quarantine system can handle the country's current number of COVID-19 infections.Moon made the assessment on Monday in a meeting with Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun at the presidential office aimed to check the status of the coronavirus outbreak.The president, however, was quick to add that there is always a possibility of new cluster infections and asked quarantine authorities to swiftly diagnose and quarantine the infected.Citing experts who warn of a second wave of the virus, Moon called for preemptive efforts and successful coordination among related agencies to deal with the possibility.According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the promotion of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention into a ministry will be part of such efforts, as will be securing more hospitals and hospital beds.The two leaders also agreed on the need for changes in the current mask rationing system given the increase in mask stockpiles, leading to speculation that more masks will be exported or distributed domestically per person.