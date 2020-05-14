S. Korea Expresses Regret over Japan's Extension of Entry Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

The Foreign Ministry on Monday expressed regret over Japan's decision to extend its entry restrictions for South Korean travelers over COVID-19.Earlier in the day, Japan notified South Korea of its extension, which includes the suspension of a visa-free entry program and a 14-day quarantine for arrivals from the country, by another month until end-June.A foreign ministry official in Seoul said on Monday it is "regrettable" that Japan has continued to maintain such measures against South Korea, where the coronavirus situation has been stabilized. The government conveyed this regret after being notified of the decision in advance through a diplomatic channel.The official added that Seoul will urge Tokyo to lift the restrictions at an early date, aside from its efforts to seek regional cooperation to contain the spread of the virus. Additionally, the Seoul government will take further measures if needed and monitor the situation in Japan.Tokyo imposed the entry restrictions in early March when virus cases were surging in South Korea. Seoul also suspended a visa-waiver program for Japan in response.