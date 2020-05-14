Arrest Warrants Issued for Two Paid Members of 'Baksabang'

Photo : YONHAP News

A local court has issued arrest warrants for two paid members of a high-profile online sexual exploitation ring.The Seoul Central District Court on Monday accepted the prosecution's request for the writ for two suspects, only identified by their surnames Yim and Jang, on charges of producing and distributing sexually exploitative content, as well as joining a criminal organization.The court issued the warrants, saying that most of their charges have been verified and the suspects may destroy evidence and flee.The two were paid members of the "Baksabang" chatroom on the messaging service Telegram. Baksabang founder Cho Ju-bin and his co-conspirators have been arrested and indicted for allegedly producing and distributing sexual abuse content featuring women and girls.It marks the first time an arrest warrant was requested or issued on the charge of joining a criminal organization.The police reportedly applied the charge to the two members because they allegedly joined Baksabang aware that the chatroom was operated under a system of shared roles and responsibilities, instead of being run by Cho alone.