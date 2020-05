Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and China will hold the seventh round of talks this week on the service and investment sectors for their bilateral free trade agreement(FTA).According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the two countries will begin a four-day virtual meeting on Tuesday with about 20 officials attending from the two sides.Seoul and Beijing have held six rounds of official talks to expand the scope of their bilateral FTA to better cover the service and investment sectors. The two sides also held a virtual meeting in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.An official of the ministry said that the government plans to actively engage in the talks to help local firms penetrate deeper into the Chinese service market and to better protect their investments.