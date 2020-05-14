Defense Chiefs of S. Korea, US Likely to Hold Virtual Meeting in June

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States are likely to hold a virtual meeting next month amid the stalled defense cost-sharing negotiations.According to a government official on Monday, military authorities of the two nations are in consultations to arrange a video conference between Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and his U.S. counterpart Mark Esper.A Seoul official said the two sides are pushing for the meeting as the Shangri-La Dialogue - an annual security forum of defense chiefs in the Asia-Pacific held in Singapore - was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.The consultation was reportedly requested by the U.S., and according to the South Korean official, the two sides are currently discussing the date and other details.The allies are apparently still at an impasse in negotiations on how much Seoul should pay for the upkeep of the U.S. Forces Korea under their cost-sharing deal, known as the Special Measures Agreement.