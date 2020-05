Photo : YONHAP News

The number of new COVID-19 cases in South Korea has remained below 20 for the second day in a row.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday that a total of 11-thousand-225 people have contracted the virus so far, including 19 cases tallied throughout the previous day.Of the latest cases, 16 were local transmissions, including nine in Seoul, three in Incheon and two in Gyeonggi Province.The remaining three were imported from overseas, including two who tested positive upon arrival.The virus-related death toll rose by two to 269.