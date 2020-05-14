Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Prosecutors Summon Samsung Heir for Questioning in Merger Probe

Write: 2020-05-26 11:05:02Update: 2020-05-26 11:11:44

Prosecutors Summon Samsung Heir for Questioning in Merger Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors on Tuesday summoned Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong as part of their probe into suspicions surrounding the top conglomerate's controversial merger of two leading affiliates in 2015.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office is reportedly questioning the vice chairman of Samsung Electronics about his role in the alleged improprieties behind the merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries.

The state agency suspects Samsung management intentionally lowered the value of Samsung C&T while inflating that of Cheil Industries ahead of the merger, to help benefit the heir-apparent in his managerial succession.

Prosecutors also suspect alleged accounting fraud at Cheil affiliate Samsung BioLogics helped facilitate the merger, which ultimately assisted Lee in overhauling the group's governance structure.

Lee previously appeared for prosecutorial questioning in February 2017, during a special counsel's investigation into alleged bribery in an influence-peddling scandal involving the Park Geun-hye administration.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >