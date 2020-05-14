Prosecutors Summon Samsung Heir for Questioning in Merger Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors on Tuesday summoned Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong as part of their probe into suspicions surrounding the top conglomerate's controversial merger of two leading affiliates in 2015.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office is reportedly questioning the vice chairman of Samsung Electronics about his role in the alleged improprieties behind the merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries.The state agency suspects Samsung management intentionally lowered the value of Samsung C&T while inflating that of Cheil Industries ahead of the merger, to help benefit the heir-apparent in his managerial succession.Prosecutors also suspect alleged accounting fraud at Cheil affiliate Samsung BioLogics helped facilitate the merger, which ultimately assisted Lee in overhauling the group's governance structure.Lee previously appeared for prosecutorial questioning in February 2017, during a special counsel's investigation into alleged bribery in an influence-peddling scandal involving the Park Geun-hye administration.