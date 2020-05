Photo : YONHAP News

The reopening of some elementary schools and kindergartens in Seoul's western Gangseo district has been postponed after a kindergartner in the area tested positive for COVID-19.In announcing its school reopening guidelines on Tuesday, the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education said the kindergarten attended by the child will instead conduct classes through online remote learning.Other kindergartens and elementary schools attended by those who had close contact with the child will also utilize online programs until next week.The city office has granted the heads of schools and kindergartens authority to consult with parents and their respective education offices about shutdowns and remote learning when a case is reported in their area.