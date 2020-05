Photo : YONHAP News

The family of Kim Jae-gyu, the former chief of the now-defunct Korean Central Intelligence Agency, who assassinated former President Park Chung-hee in 1979, is seeking a retrial.At a press conference on Tuesday, Kim's family and legal counsel said they want to know the truth about the then-Army Security Command's alleged interference in Kim's treason trial 20 years ago, as suggested by recent media reports.Kim's family said they would also like to see historical discussions about Kim Jae-gyu and the assassination of former dictator Park evolve through a retrial.There are mixed historical views about Kim, with some considering him guilty of treason, while others suggest that he helped accelerate the democratization of South Korea.Before his execution on May 24, 1980, Kim claimed that he assassinated Park for democracy and not for personal benefit.