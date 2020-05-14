Int'l Marriages to S. Korean Men Increase for 4th Straight Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Marriage rates are on the decline in South Korea but international marriages to South Korean men have steadily increased over the past four to five years.According to a report from the Korea Insurance Research Institute which analyzed Statistics Korea data, the number of marriages between South Koreans hit 215-thousand-516 last year, down 24 percent from 2015.Over the same period, the number of Korean men and women who tied the knot with foreigners went from about 21-thousand-270 to well over 23-thousand-600 cases.This is mainly due to a steady rise in international marriages with Korean men, which increased for the fourth consecutive year in 2019. They now make up seven-point-six percent of all marriages to Korean men, up from under five percent in 2015.The report attributed the recent upturn to an imbalance in the country's gender ratio affected by the social tendency, especially by Korean women, to avoid marriage. Both domestic and international marriages have declined for them.