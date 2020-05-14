UNC Rules Both Koreas Breached Armistice with Exchange of Gunfire in DMZ

Photo : KBS News

The UN Command(UNC) has ruled that both Koreas violated the Armistice Agreement with their recent exchange of gunfire across the border.The U.S.-led command on Tuesday announced the result of its investigation into the May 3 incident.The UNC said the North broke the ceasefire restrictions by firing four rounds of shots from a 14-point-five millimeter small arm at a South Korean guard post from north of the Military Demarcation Line. It said, however, it cannot judge whether the shootings were intentional.The UNC also took issue with the South Korean military’s response of firing back with two rounds of warning shots and broadcasts across the border about half an hour later, saying they too amount to a breach of the agreement.However, it also noted that the South Korean military actively cooperated with the investigation, while Pyongyang has yet to answer its request for information regarding the shootings.Earlier, South Korea's Defense Ministry and Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) assessed the shots from the North were accidental.