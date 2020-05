Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has ruled out a tax hike as a "realistic" option to finance a set of stimulus measures the government has announced to overcome the COVID-19 crisis.A Cheong Wa Dae official relayed the view in a meeting with reporters on Tuesday when asked about President Moon Jae-in’s call for aggressive fiscal policy during an annual national fiscal strategy meeting the previous day.The official said that tax increases were not among the issues discussed during the Monday meeting, adding that emergency economic meetings chaired by Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki will delve into specifics on financing.The official noted the government is currently seeking to secure necessary budgets through “bone-grinding” restructuring of budget expenditures.Presidential policy chief Kim Sang-jo said on a KBS news program last week that a tax increase is not an easy measure to take and needs public discussion.