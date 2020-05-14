Pentagon: US Nuclear Forces Ready to Deter All Adversaries including N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A Pentagon official said on Tuesday that the United States is aware of North Korea's nuclear production capacity and it is not as large as other nuclear-armed nations.Drew Walter, currently performing the duties of deputy assistant secretary of defense for nuclear matters at the Department of Defense, made the remarks during a virtual seminar hosted by the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies.The official said the U.S. has a fairly decent picture as to what North Korea's production capacity has been able to generate so far, and it is not yet on the scale of some of the U.S.' other potential nuclear-armed adversaries.Walter said that the Pentagon has taken the view that the U.S.' nuclear forces are ready and robust and can deter all adversaries, from Russia to China, and potentially North Korea or Iran.The remarks came after North Korea reported Sunday that leader Kim Jong-un presided over a military meeting and discussed "new policies for further increasing the nuclear war deterrence of the country."