Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea shared its experiences and quarantine measures in fighting the COVID-19 outbreak with Africa in its first videoconference with a key institution on the continent.The Foreign Ministry said it partnered with the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) to hold a video-linked meeting with the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday to share South Korea's experience.In the session, the African organization reportedly asked South Korea to share its quarantine strategy, saying that African countries are considering easing lockdowns and travel restrictions.Seoul officials explained the country's contact tracing based on its advanced information technologies and citizens' voluntary social distancing efforts.The Africa CDC, a public health agency of the African Union, is a key organization in the battle against the virus in the region.