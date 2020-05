Photo : YONHAP News

The government has come up with distancing in daily life guidelines to be followed at the beach as many across the nation are set to open soon.The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries unveiled the guidelines on Wednesday in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through beaches during summer.Under the guidelines, people must refrain from visiting in large groups and set up parasols more than two meters apart. They must also refrain from using changing rooms and shower facilities as well as exercise caution when coming in contact with another person.The oceans ministry plans to inspect preparations by beaches to accommodate people amid the pandemic from mid-June. It will conduct another inspection after they open.A ministry official said beaches are expected to see more visitors this year compared to previous years thus thorough management of quarantine efforts is necessary.