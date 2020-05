Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government will confer an Order of Military Merit on the family of a soldier who was killed during the Korean War.According to the Army on Wednesday, an Order of Military Merit Hwarang will be awarded to the son of late Staff Sergeant Jeong Young-jin.After joining the Army in 1952, Jeong fought in fierce battles during the Korean War, including the Battle of Arrowhead Hill in Gangwon Province, where he was killed in action on July 14, 1953.The government decided to confer the merit to Jeong the following year, but did not follow through with awarding it. Jeong’s remains were found and identified last year.It is the first time that the family of a soldier whose remains were found and identified from the battleground, now in the Demilitarized Zone, will receive the merit on his behalf.