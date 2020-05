Photo : YONHAP News

The country's population has been on the decline for five straight months, a first in the nation’s history.Statistics Korea reported on Wednesday that March population figures showed the number of newborns at 24-thousand-378, while the number of deaths hit 25-thousand-879. This translates into a natural decrease in population of one-thousand-501.The drop is attributed to a sharp decline in births. The March figure fell by 10-point-one percent from the previous year, marking three straight months of double-digit decline.The total fertility rate, or the average number of children a woman bears in her lifetime, hit zero-point-nine for the first quarter of the year, marking the first time the figure fell below one for the January-March period.