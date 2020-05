Photo : YONHAP News

The number of COVID-19 infections linked to a logistics center in Gyeonggi Province is on the rise.At a press briefing on Wednesday, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said as of 9:00 a.m., 36 people in connection to the Bucheon distribution center have tested positive for the virus and that the number is expected to increase.Authorities have begun testing some three-thousand-600 people that work at the logistics center.Kim said workers at the particular facility run by e-commerce operator Coupang are not believed to have followed basic quarantine guidelines, adding that an epidemiological study is underway.