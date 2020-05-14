Military, Coast Guard under Fire After Foreigners Sneak into Country by Boat

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military and coast guard are under fire as a group of Chinese nationals are believed to have snuck into the country, arriving along the west coast in a motor boat.According to the Korea Coast Guard on Wednesday, a member of the group, a man in his 40s, was apprehended the previous night in the southwestern city of Mokpo in South Jeolla Province.The suspect told authorities that he and five others arrived near Taean, South Chungcheong Province, last Thursday, after departing from Weihai in China's Shandong Province in the motor boat. The man had been deported after illegally staying in the country from 2011 to 2015.Neither the Army nor the Coast Guard, in charge of the country's coastline and maritime security, were aware of the illegal entry until the boat was discovered on Saturday.While searching for the remaining five, authorities are also investigating whether there was an accomplice who assisted with smuggling them in.