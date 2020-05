Photo : YONHAP News

Starting this Wednesday, all domestic and international airline passengers in South Korea are required to wear protective masks to prevent further spread of COVID-19.As part of enhanced "everyday life quarantine", health authorities previously announced that the mandatory use of masks, which had been separately imposed by some airlines since May 18, would be extended.On Tuesday, the South Korean government also began requiring operators and passengers on public transportation to wear masks.Operators refusing entry of passengers without masks will be exempted from fines and other penalties.