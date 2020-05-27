2.4 Million Korean Children Go Back to School amid Surge in Infections

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: In the second phase of South Korea's gradual school reopening, nearly two-point-four million students started in-person classes again on Wednesday. This came amid a sudden surge in new coronavirus infections, putting the entire country on edge.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: teachers welcoming 1st graders at Seoul's Seryun Elementary School]"Welcome. Please come this way."Holding the hands of their parents, first graders arrived at Seryun Elementary School in southern Seoul.They had an online school opening ceremony but Wednesday marks the first time for these children to meet their teachers and classmates in person amid the coronavirus pandemic.The students received personal hygiene packages, including face masks and hand sanitizers, at the school gate before saying goodbye to their parents. They were only allowed in after a temperature check.Nearly two-point-four million South Korean students, including second-year high schoolers, third-year middle schoolers, second grade elementary school students and kindergarteners, started in-person classes in most parts of the country on this day.It is the second phase of the country's gradual school reopening, but the virus situation in Korea wasn't close to what education authorities had hoped for.The number of new COVID-19 cases spiked to 40, the highest daily increase in 49 days, bringing the nationwide tally to a total of eleven-thousand-265 as of midnight Wednesday.The number of cases linked to online retailer Coupang’s distribution center in Bucheon city near the capital also grew, while infections originating from clubs in Seoul’s Itaewon area have yet to be contained.Reopening plans for more than 560 schools in Seoul, Bucheon and other areas have been postponed after several children and some teachers tested positive for COVID-19.As part of anti-virus measures, schools are taking various steps to keep at least a two-meter distance among lower grade students and minimize classroom density by alternating school days for different classes.The Education Ministry deployed about 30-thousand people to ensure students properly practice social distancing rules.It also decided to increase the number of permissible absent days so students can stay at home without worrying about school attendance.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.