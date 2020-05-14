Embattled Advocacy Group for Fmr. Sex Slaves Vows to Make Amends

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean advocacy group for victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery vowed on Wednesday to self-reflect and reexamine how it has fought for the rights of victims as it remains embroiled in a corruption scandal.Lee Na-young, president of the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, made the pledge during a weekly rally in central Seoul to protest Japan's past atrocities.Lee said they will gravely accept the victims' pain and anger, referring to a recent press conference held by survivor Lee Yong-soo, who accused the group and its former chief of accounting malpractices.The council president stressed that they will continue with the progress made over the past 30 years, while looking back on why the victims' pain and suffering have not been properly addressed and issues have not been resolved.She also called for an end to criticism against Lee Yong-soo, which she said fundamentally damages the meaning and value of the movement to restore the rights of the victims.