Politics

Moon to Meet Rival Party Leaders Thursday to Discuss Pandemic

Write: 2020-05-27 18:26:43Update: 2020-05-27 19:22:41

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and leaders of the ruling and main opposition parties will sit down on Thursday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and state affairs. 

Moon is scheduled to hold a luncheon meeting with Floor Leader Kim Tae-nyeon of the ruling Democratic Party, and his United Future Party counterpart, Joo Ho-young, at the presidential office. 

A Cheong Wa Dae official said on Wednesday that no specific agenda has been set in advance, but the meeting will cover a wide range of issues. 

The official added that there will be a minimal number of attendees to make the meeting more efficient.

It will mark Moon's first three-way talks with the floor leaders of the two major parties in one and a half years. The president is expected to request nonpartisan cooperation to help overcome the COVID-19 crisis and call on the rival parties to swiftly pass a third supplementary budget bill slated to be delivered to parliament next month. 

They are also likely to discuss measures to hold such multilateral talks more frequently and facilitate cooperative politics. 

It is known that Joo will call for a presidential pardon on Moon's two incarcerated predecessors, Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye, as part of a move to promote "national unity."
