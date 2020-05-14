Constitutional Court Backs Ex-Assembly Speaker's Removal of Committee Member

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court has ruled in favor of former National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang's decision to remove a member of a special parliamentary committee who opposed controversial judicial reform bills last year.The court on Wednesday dismissed by a narrow margin a petition lodged by Rep. Oh Shin-hwan, of the minor opposition New Conservative Party, to invalidate Moon’s decision against him.Five on the nine-member bench judged that the former speaker’s act does not amount to a breach of the claimant’s right to deliberate and vote on bills, and rather should be seen as an exercise of autonomy by parliament to enhance the efficiency of deliberation.Regarding Oh’s argument that the replacement of special parliamentary members is banned under the parliamentary act, the Constitutional Court said the act is not deemed applicable during an extraordinary session, which is when his removal was carried out.Oh, who was a member of the National Assembly Judicial Reform Committee, was replaced by fellow party member Chae Yi-bai in April 2019, after he voiced opposition placing election and judicial reform bills on the fast track. Moon ordered Oh's replacement at the request of the same party's ranking member Kim Kwan-young.