Photo : YONHAP News

A worker at a large-scale call center in Bucheon City tested positive for the coronavirus, amid rising concerns about a fresh cluster at a warehouse of e-commerce firm Coupang in the city.The city government said on Wednesday that the confirmed patient is a regular worker in his 20s who works on the seventh floor at the call center.The patient reportedly worked part-time at the Coupang warehouse over the past weekend. After showing symptoms from Monday while working at the call center, the worker underwent a test and was confirmed to have contracted the virus.The call center, where about 16-hundred people work, is known to be the largest in the country.