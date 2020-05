Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has reportedly flown two B-1B Lancer strategic bombers near the Korean Peninsula.According to private aviation tracker Aircraft Spots on Wednesday, the pair of bombers took off from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, transited the East China Sea and then flew over the Korea Strait and East Sea between South Korea and Japan.The tracker did not specify the exact time of the mission, but they appear to have flown on Wednesday.The maneuver was reportedly joined by two airborne tankers and fighter jets from Japan's Air Self-Defense Force.The strategic bombers carried out flight missions in Asia on May 12 as well.The latest flight comes after the North Korean media reported Sunday that leader Kim Jong-un presided over a military meeting and discussed "new policies for further increasing the nuclear war deterrence of the country."