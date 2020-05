Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean women's Olympic football qualifying matches against China have been rescheduled for February next year, as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.The Asian Football Confederation(AFC) announced on Wednesday that after consultation with FIFA, it has approved proposals by both Seoul and Beijing to play their two Olympic qualifiers on February 19 and 24, 2021.The winner will secure a spot at the Tokyo Olympics, which will be held from July 23 to August 8 next year.South Korea and China were supposed to hold the playoffs in February this year, but the matches were moved to June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.But the June matches were then canceled after the Tokyo Olympics were postponed. South Korea and China began discussing new dates for the qualifiers before agreeing to hold them next February.