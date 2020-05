Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports of cosmetics grew at the slowest pace in eight years in 2019.According to data from the Korea Cosmetic Industry Institute on Thursday, the country's outbound shipments of cosmetics stood at six-point-49 billion dollars last year, up three-point-six percent from a year earlier.It marks the lowest growth since 2011 when it grew two-point-nine percent.Driven by the popularity of Korean pop culture, the growth rate of cosmetics exports soared to over 50 percent in 2014 and 2015 before falling to 18 percent in 2017 and 27 percent in 2018.The sharp drop in 2019 is attributed to the global economic slowdown, increasing uncertainties from the trade war between the U.S. and China, and Britain's separation from the European Union.