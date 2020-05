Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea on Wednesday announced a plan to provide over three million dollars this year in humanitarian aid to help Venezuelan refugees who have fled the economic collapse in their country.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said the government pledged the aid during a virtual conference that was held to call for support and contribution from the international community for the refugees.Representatives of some 40 countries, international agencies and nonprofit organizations attended the conference to discuss measures to support Venezuelan refugees and migrants amid the COVID-19 pandemic.About five million Venezuelan refugees have fled in recent years to nearby countries like Colombia, Peru and Chile.According to the ministry, as of Tuesday, the number of coronavirus cases in Peru stood at around 120-thousand, while Ecuador and Columbia reported about 37-thousand and two-thousand cases, respectively.