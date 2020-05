Photo : YONHAP News

The government will host a stand-out sales event nationwide next month in a bid to revive the struggling economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki revealed the plan during an emergency economy meeting at the government complex in Seoul on Thursday.Running from June 26 until July 12, the government-organized event will take place at multiple locations across the country, featuring retail companies and small businesses.Hong said that the sales event will be as large as the annual Korea Sale Festa in the second half of the year.The move comes in the wake of the administration’s stimulus injections, including emergency cash subsidies provided to all South Koreans.