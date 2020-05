Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. death toll from the novel coronavirus has surpassed 100-thousand in less than four months.According to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the number of fatalities stood at 100-thousand-442 as of Thursday afternoon, Korea Standard Time.The U.S. topped the 100-thousand mark 111 days after the country's first fatality was reported in California on February 6, a span of less than four months.The death toll from COVID-19 is now larger than the number of Americans killed in the Vietnam and Korean wars combined.The U.S. has reported nearly one-point-seven million confirmed cases.