Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Metropolitan Government has partnered with the National Unification Advisory Council(NUAC) in campaigning to host the 2032 Summer Olympic Games in Seoul and Pyongyang.The city government announced Wednesday that it had signed a business agreement with the NUAC and the Seoul Sports Council.Under the agreement, the NUAC will help draw public support for the Olympic bid with its domestic and international network, while the Seoul Sports Council will form a support group to spread consensus on the bid.South and North Korea agreed to work together to host the 2032 Summer Olympics during the inter-Korean summit in 2018.Seoul finalized domestic procedures, including the promotion plan, during a Cabinet meeting in January. Talks are now underway with the International Olympic Committee.