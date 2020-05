Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's main opposition United Future Party(UFP) held a ceremony to declare a merger with its satellite Future Korea Party(FKP) that only sought proportional representation(PR) seats in April's general elections.The two parties have agreed to report the merger to the National Election Commission(NEC) on Friday, under the UFP's name.UFP Rep. Kim Sang-hoon said his party's emergency committee plans to select a new name after the merger.After the election watchdog gives approval, the main opposition will secure 103 seats in the 300-member National Assembly.Both parties criticized the ruling Democratic Party(DP) for pushing ahead with electoral reforms that resulted in both the DP and UFP establishing satellite parties, urging the ruling side to revise related election laws.