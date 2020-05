Photo : YONHAP News

Korean airlines will be resuming some international flights that have been mostly suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Korean Air is planning to resume 12 additional international flights starting next month, taking their total number of operating routes up to 25. Normally the flagship airline runs 110 international routes.Flights will now be open to Taipei, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Yangon, Hanoi, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Toronto, Vancouver, Seattle and Washington, D.C. Flights to China were excluded as the Chinese government limits each airline to only one route within the country.Korean Air's booking rate for June has hit 32 percent so far.Other domestic carriers such as Asiana Airlines and low cost carriers like Jin Air, Jeju Air and Air Busan are planning to resume previously suspended international flights in the next couple of months.