FM Kang: Seoul Closely Watching Tension in Int'l Community

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top diplomat said the government is well aware of recent tension within the international community and concerns over a ripple effect, adding that it is closely watching related issues.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha made the remarks at an interagency meeting on Thursday, where participants are believed to have discussed countermeasures amid rising tension between the U.S. and China.Washington has been ramping up its anti-China campaign by accusing Beijing of causing the COVID-19 pandemic and criticizing its push to enact a controversial national security law in Hong Kong.Thursday's meeting also comes after U.S. Under Secretary of State Keith Krach said the U.S. had discussed with South Korea its "Economic Prosperity Network" initiative to reduce dependence on China-centered global supply chains.Referring to global uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, Kang assessed that state-to-state competition to secure cutting-edge technologies that will determine national competitiveness will intensify.