Koreans in Russia’s Far East to Return Home on Chartered Flight

Photo : YONHAP News

Korean nationals stranded in Russia’s Far East after flights were suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic are finally flying home on Thursday, thanks to a special flight by Korean Air.According to the South Korean consulate general in Vladivostok, the flight will embark from Vladivostok International Airport and is expected to arrive at Incheon around 5:00 p.m., Korea Standard Time.The flight has around 159 seats and is reportedly carrying Korean students as well as the families of Koreans working in the area. While all seats were reserved, an official at the consulate general was not sure on the exact number of passengers.A Russian national who will undergo heart surgery at a Korean hospital is reportedly among the group.Passengers with a temperature higher than 37-point-five degrees Celsius will not be allowed onboard the flight. Upon arrival in South Korea, all passengers will be put in mandatory quarantine for 14 days.